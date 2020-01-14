Home States Tamil Nadu

Power loss: Rs 1,000-crore sought from Centre

Thangamani said that 4 lakh more meters must be installed in transformers to bring down the loss of power.  

Published: 14th January 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister P Thangamani has requested the Centre for funds to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore to reduce the loss of power during transmission. During his visit to New Delhi on Monday, the Minister met Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and made the request. Thangamani said that 4 lakh more meters must be installed in transformers to bring down the loss of power.  

“So far, 1.4 lakh meters have been installed in the State. In three months time, pending electricity bills of government offices will be paid. This will help in increasing income of TANGEDCO, which is currently mired in debt,” he added.

DMK opposes Hindi review meeting 
Chennai: The DMK has slammed the proposed review meeting of the committee of parliament on official language at central government offices in the State, scheduled from January 14 to 16. DMK president MK Stalin in a Facebook post on Monday said, “It is condemnable that the committee of parliament has scheduled a review meeting over the utilisation of Hindi at central government offices during Pongal.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp