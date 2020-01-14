Power loss: Rs 1,000-crore sought from Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister P Thangamani has requested the Centre for funds to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore to reduce the loss of power during transmission. During his visit to New Delhi on Monday, the Minister met Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and made the request. Thangamani said that 4 lakh more meters must be installed in transformers to bring down the loss of power.

“So far, 1.4 lakh meters have been installed in the State. In three months time, pending electricity bills of government offices will be paid. This will help in increasing income of TANGEDCO, which is currently mired in debt,” he added.

DMK opposes Hindi review meeting

Chennai: The DMK has slammed the proposed review meeting of the committee of parliament on official language at central government offices in the State, scheduled from January 14 to 16. DMK president MK Stalin in a Facebook post on Monday said, “It is condemnable that the committee of parliament has scheduled a review meeting over the utilisation of Hindi at central government offices during Pongal.”