RK Nagar bypoll: DMK seeks ECI action

CHENNAI: DMK has approached the Election Commission of India demanding action against the AIADMK leaders for alleged irregularities committed during the RK Nagar bypoll in 2017. Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu submitted a petition in this regard to CEC Sunil Arora on Monday. He urged that the ECI to take steps to file a fresh complaint and appeal in the SC to open the closed case again regarding bypoll.
