Tirunelveli: In this govt hospital, untrained technician, student perform dialysis at nights

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Patients visiting the government Kudankulam hospital for kidney dialysis have claimed that they were forced to visit the hospital in the nights for treatment due to shortage of dialysis technician here on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, the patients wishing anonymity, said that the hospital authorities are using an untrained technician and a student to perform dialysis after a trained technician discontinued the job due to poor salary. “At present, the technician comes to the hospital in the night.

“We find it very difficult to return home as there are no bus service during the night hours. Those with several health issues spend the night in the hospital. If any problem takes place during performing dialysis, it would be impossible for the authorities to shift the patients to another hospital.

“We request the Joint Director (Health) to arrange well-trained technicians as soon as possible,” they added.

Joint Director (Health) said that his administration is trying to recruit a technician on contract basis. “Once we get a technician, we would start performing dialysis in the daytime. At present, a technician from a private hospital is performing dialysis in the GH after his shift. We do not have any student performing dialysis here,” he added.