Two men wanted for murder of TN cop on Kerala border nabbed in Karnataka

Published: 14th January 2020 05:32 PM

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The two main accused in the murder of a special sub-inspector of police in Kalliyakkavilai were arrested in Karnataka on Tuesday

Wilson, 57, had been shot dead by two people while he was on duty at the police check post at Kaliyakkavilai market road in Kanniyakumari district on the border with Kerala on the night of January 8. 

Kaliyakkavilai Police registered a case under Sections 302 and 506 (2) of the IPC along with another section of the Arms Act.

Based on CCTV footage, Kanniyakumari District Police announced that Abdul Shameen, 32, from Thiruvithancode and his associate Thoufiq, 28, from Kottar were wanted for the Special Sub-Inspector's murder. The district police also announced a reward of Rs. 7 lakh for any information leading to their arrest.

With more than 10 special teams hunting for them in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other places, the two accused were arrested at Udupi railway station in Karnataka on Tuesday noon, said police sources.

Police added that the duo would be taken to Chennai for questioning. One of the accused Abdul Shameen had been arrested for the murder of Thiruvallur district Hindu Munnani functionary Suresh Kumar and came out on bail recently.  

