Alliances in Dravidian politics likely to see realignment after rural local body polls

Warming up to 2021, crucial times ahead for DMK and AIADMK as alliances begin to crack up

Published: 15th January 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri with DMK President MK Stalin. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cracks in alliances of both the Dravidian majors that have seemingly surfaced after the recent rural local body (RLB) elections have sparked speculation that a possible realignment may be on cards in the warm-up to the electoral battle of 2021.

The entry of filmstar Kamal Hassan in the political theatre is a sub-plot to the ongoing drama. If his screen colleague, Rajinikanth, decides to make a cameo at this stage, the script may have to be rewritten.

This is not the first time the parties in alliances have had disagreements that have led to realignments. This time, the speculation started doing the rounds after rural local body results were declared.

Cracks in the DMK-led front first appeared when the Congress complained that it got a raw deal in the local body polls. The rift widened after TNCC president KS Alagiri claimed that DMK had not adhered to coalition dharma.

Miffed over Alagiri’s comment, DMK decided to skip the Congress-led Opposition meeting in Delhi, held to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday. This, despite the DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu having been in the capital.

On Tuesday, Baalu held detailed discussions with Stalin and other senior leaders and expressed resentment over Alagiri’s statement. Meanwhile, Alagiri also called on AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi and explained his statement. He is said to have clarified that: “There is no chance for break-up in ties.”

In the midst of all this, senior BJP leader L Ganesan said, “At present, Congress has no presence in Tamil Nadu. Now, after some wins in the RLB in alliance with DMK, TNCC president has made a charge against DMK. So, it is good if DMK distances itself.”

The AIADMK alliance ship also has been facing a little bit of a rough weather. In what was seen as a first voice of dissent, senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan said, “The BJP would have won more number of seats without the alliance.”

This did not go down well with AIADMK top brass. Adding fuel to the fire, Radhakrishnan said that the state had become a hotbed for extremists.

This comment came after the murder of SSI Wilson in Kanniyakumari district recently.

Not ready to take it lying down, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “We do not regard his views as that of central leadership of BJP.” Jayakumar further said, “I don’t know whether he is speaking in this tone out of anxiety on whether his party will make him leader. Whenever AIADMK is in power, terrorism cannot raise its ugly head and it’s been proven so.”

Earlier, PMK youth wing president Anbumani had expressed displeasure over allocation of seats in local body elections.

However, AIADMK downplayed it. The coming months are crucial for the parties to consolidate their alliances to put up the grand show in 2021.

