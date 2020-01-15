Home States Tamil Nadu

Musicians pay homage to Saint Thyagaraja by reciting 'Pancharatna Kritis'

The main function of the 173rd annual Aradhana festival, "Aradhanai", the death anniversary of the Saint commenced with the "Unchavriti" Bhajan from Tirumanjana Veedhi where the saint composer lived.

Published: 15th January 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Musicians paying homage to Saint Thyagaraja by rendering his Pancharatna kritis on Wednesday on account of Thyagaraja Aradhana at Tiruvaiyaru.

Musicians paying homage to Saint Thyagaraja by rendering his Pancharatna kritis on Wednesday on account of Thyagaraja Aradhana at Tiruvaiyaru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The musicians from all over the country on Wednesday paid homage to Saint Thyagaraja, one of the trinities of Carnatic music, at Tiruvaiyaru by rendering the Pancharatna Kritis, the five gems of Thyagarajar's compositions, as an ensemble.

The main function of the 173rd annual Aradhana festival, "Aradhanai", the death anniversary of the Saint commenced with the "Unchavriti" Bhajan from Tirumanjana Veedhi where the saint composer lived. The musicians carried the decorated idol of Thyagarajar to the Ashramam complex of Thyagarajar where the Aradhanai held. Special ablutions were held for the idol of Thyagaraja at the Samadhi. At the same time the rendering of Pancharatna Kritis by the musicians commenced. 

Flautists led by  Prabanjam S Balachandran rendered the "Sethulara" keerthanai (song) of Thyagaraja as a prelude to the singing of Gana raga pancharatna Kritis. Followed by the flute rendition, the musicians rendered the panchartna kritis, "Jagadha Nandha Karaga", "Duduku Kala Nanne Thora", "Sathinsene O Manasa", "KanaKana Rusira Kanakavasana ninnu", "Entharo Mahanubavulu, Anthariki Vanthanamulu" set in "Naattai", "Gowla", "Arabi", "Varaali" and "Sri Raagam" respectively. 

The musicians including Bombay Jayashree, O S Arun, Sudha Raghunathan, Mahathi, Sandeep Narayanan, Cuddalore Janani, Mahamadhi Shobana,  Vaduvur Krishnamurthy, Tiruppampuram T K S Meenakshisundaram and Aridhawaramangalam A K Palanivel (Thavil), Sri Mushnam V Raja Rao, Binny Krishnakumar rendered the Pancharatna Kritis as an ensemble. 

In the evening the Thyagarajar idol was taken out in procession in the streets of Tiruvaiyaru with "mallari" music. The five days festival ended with Anjaneya Utsavam on Wednesday night. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saint Thyagaraja
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp