‘Only hubby, kids woman’s legal heirs

Madras High Court

By Siva Sekaran
CHENNAI: Only the husband and children of a woman are the legal heirs after her death, the Madras High Court has ruled. Justice CV Karthikeyan gave the ruling while allowing a writ petition from one BR Krishna.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to consider his representation dated March 26, 2018, in which he had protested inclusion of his mother-in-law as a legal heir of his wife Vijayanagalakshmi, who died in 2013.

The petitioner claimed he and his daughter B Tanushree are the only legal heirs. However, in the legal heir certificate issued by Tahsildar in Aminjikarai, the name of his mother-in-law Sekhari was also included on the ground that she was mother of the deceased and Class I legal heir.

The judge cancelled the certificate and directed the Tahsildar to issue a fresh one on or before February 5.

