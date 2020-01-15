Home States Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga minor rape case: Madras HC cancels bail for three accused

The Madurai bench of the court observed that the reasons given by the Sivaganga Mahila Court for granting bail to the accused are 'wholly unsustainable in law'.

Published: 15th January 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court cancelled the bail granted to three men who had been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl by blackmailing her in Sivaganga in 2019.

Justice GR Swaminathan observed that the reasons given by the Sivaganga Mahila Court for granting bail to the accused are 'wholly unsustainable in law'. "I am afraid that the lower court had not taken into consideration the fact the victim is a minor," the judge criticised.

He also noted that the Supreme Court had made a distinction between cases where 'bail granted by the lower court is cancelled on the ground that bail conditions have been breached' and cases where 'bail ought not to have been granted'. "The present case comes under the second category," he added.

Pointing out that the victim is merely 14 years old, Justice Swaminathan said, "The accused preyed on her innocence. The victim was made to have sexual relationship with the accused, and they blackmailed and intimidated her."

Adding that the same is a crime against society, he cancelled the bail granted by lower court and directed the police to immediately secure the three accused. The order was passed on a petition filed by the Sivaganga police who sought cancellation of the bail granted to the three - Kaviarasan, Akash and Arunkumar - by a Fast Track Mahila Court in Sivaganga in November 2019. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sivaganga minor rape Madras High Court Tamil nadu minor rape accused Madras HC bail
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp