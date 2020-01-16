Congress suspends Puducherry MLA Dhanavelu over 'anti-party activities'

By ANI

PUDUCHERRY: Congress MLA Dhanavelu was temporarily suspended from the party for 'anti-party activities' here on Thursday.

Recently, Dhanavelu met Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and raised concerns over the welfare activities in the Bahoor constituency and complained against the Chief Minister.

Dhanavelu had alleged that there had been continuous attempts by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to stop welfare activities in the Bahoor constituency.

"There have been continuous attempts by the Chief Minister to stop welfare activities in my constituency (Bahoor). The officials have been instructed to not carry out developmental work here," the MLA told the reporters on Monday.

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi over administrative issues as the state government has alleged that she has been impeding various welfare schemes.