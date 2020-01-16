Home States Tamil Nadu

Sisters, aged 5 and 3, die under mysterious conditions in TN's Tirupathur on Pongal

Postmortem has revealed the presence of poison in the stomach, raising doubts of female infanticide. Investigators suspect it to be a case of female infanticide because Suresh’s wife Priya is pregnant

Published: 16th January 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

An official said the postmortem revealed presence of poison, organophosphorous, in the stomach.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR (TAMIL NADU): Two female siblings aged five and three died under mysterious circumstances at a village near Natrampalli in the district. Postmortem of the bodies has revealed the presence of poison in the stomach, raising doubts of female infanticide.

Five-year-old Jayasri, daughter of Suresh, of Ammanancoil in Natrampalli, was taken to the Tirupathur government hospital (GH) on Wednesday in an unconsciousness state. Upon examination, the doctors pronounced the child brought dead, sources said on Thursday.

Her father had told the doctors that she took ‘pongal’ in the morning and was playing along with her younger sister Dhanusri, 3, when she fainted.

Within a few hours, Dhanusri was taken to the hospital under the same conditions, leading to doubts on the claim of Suresh that both children had taken ‘pongal’ before fainting.

When the autopsy was performed on Thursday, the doctors were shocked to notice presence of poison in the stomach of the children.

“There were doubts on the death of the children, since both were female. Their father’s statement that both must have been affected by food poisoning could not be believed. The postmortem revealed presence of poison, organophosphorous, in the stomach,” an official told Express.

Investigators suspect it to be a case of female infanticide because Suresh’s wife Priya is pregnant.

“Fearing a third female child, the father could have wanted to get rid of both the female children,” another official stated.

Natrampalli police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC and are holding investigations to ascertain the truth behind the inhuman act.

When asked, Inspector Irudhayaraj said, “We have registered a case under section 174 of Cr PC. Postmortem reveals the presence of poison but we have to ascertain whether the children took poisoned food or they were fed with such food.”

The Inspector said the truth could be ascertained only after receiving the viscera report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu crime poisoning case
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp