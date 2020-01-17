CM Palaniswamy celebrates Pongal in his village

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Chief Minister’s three-day visit to Salem ended on Thursday, after he celebrated Pongal with his family. He headed to Chennai in the evening.



Palaniswami inaugurated a Dharan Cancer Specialty Centre at Seelanaickenpatti on Wednesday morning and later went to his village at Siluvampalayam in Edappadi to celebrate Pongal with his family. He and his wife prepared Pongal (sweet rice) and distributed it to children. He also fed fruits to cattle and participated in an ‘uriyadi ‘competition.



CM receives petitions

The Chief Minister participated in an AIADMK function later in the day at Konganapuram. Over 1,000 cadres from other parties joined the party in his presence at the event.



Thereafter, he returned to his residence at Nedunchalai Nagar in Salem City. On Thursday, he received petitions from the public at his house and later welcomed over 150 cadres from DMK, Congress and AMMK from Tharamangalam locality.