Complaint against Rajinikanth for defaming Periyar

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) on Friday registered a complaint with the Coimbatore police against actor Rajinikanth for defaming Dravida Kazhagam (DK) founder E.V. Ramaswamy or Periyar as he is popularly known.

In its complaint, the DVK has alleged that Rajinikanth's speech at the 50th-anniversary function of Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' was an insult to Periyar.

According to the complaint, at the magazine function held here, Rajinikanth had said that naked images of Lord Rama and Sita were displayed during a rally in 1971 in Salem that was led by Periyar.

The DVK alleged that Rajinikanth's statement was false and urged the police to book a case against him.

The DVK also threatened protests outside the theatres showing the actor's latest movie 'Darbar' if he does not apologise.