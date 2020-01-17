Home States Tamil Nadu

I predicted cracks will emerge in DMK-Congress ties: MNM chief Kamal Hassan

TNCC president K S Alagiri said that the party has not been allotted 'a fair number' of posts of local bodies' chiefs and said it was against 'coalition dharma'.

MNM chief Kamal Hassan

MNM chief Kamal Hassan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amid the fissures in DMK-Congress alliance, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said what is happening now has been forecast by him earlier.

He gave the terse response when asked for his reaction to the rumblings in the ties between the two long-time allies.

"I had already forecast it (cracks in alliance) will happen. I think that is what is happening," the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) told reporters at the airport here.

Fissures have erupted in the Congress-DMK alliance after Tamil Nadu unit president of the national party K S Alagiri went public regretting that the party has not been allotted "a fair number" of posts of local bodies' chiefs and said it was against 'coalition dharma'.

ALSO READ: 'If they want to quit, let them do so' - DMK dares Congress to leave alliance as fallout deepens

Citing this as a direct attack on its chief M K Stalin, the DMK had skipped a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress on the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi even as Alagiri sought to downplay his remarks and said the alliance would continue.

While senior DMK leader T R Baalu had said only time would tell whether the ties between the two parties have become normal, party Treasurer Duraimurugan had on Wednesday upped the ante, saying the Congress can quit the alliance if it wanted.

