One dead, one injured in jallikattu in Krishnagiri

Published: 17th January 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 40-year-old man was trampled to death and a sexagenarian was injured in jallikattu event at Vannathipatti near Anchetti on Thursday. Sources in Anchetti police alleged that the sport was conducted at Vannathipatti without permission from the district administration.

“More than 200 bulls from various villages took part in the event. When a bull was released, the animal reportedly started running amok and trampled P Murugan (40) of Yenibenda to death,” police source said.
When he was taken to Anchetti Upgraded Primary Health Centre, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. The body was sent to Government Denkanikottai Hospital for postmortem.

Similarly, 65-year-old R Perumal of Siddhandapuram sustained injuries in head and ribs in the same event.

