Some Dalits boycott jallikattu in Madurai

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A Section of the Schedule Caste community boycotted the Palamedu jallikattu on Thursday. Members of the group were protesting against their exclusion from the Grama Podhu Mahalinga Swami Madathu Committee, which conducts jallikattu in Palamedu.



On Wednesday evening, nearly 100 villagers from the community staged a demonstration, following which a peace talk was conducted by the Court-appointed monitoring committee’s chairman -- retired Judge C Manickam -- along with collector TG Vinay. Sources said that the chairman asked the protesters to wait till the disposal of their case.

They were also asked to remove banners and black flags, as it was in violation of government orders. On Thursday, the sect decided not to send their 40-50 tamers and bulls to jallikattu.