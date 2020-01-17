Thanthai Periyar award for Gingee Ramachandran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former union minister Gingee N Ramachandran, senior journalist Maalan and poet Krishangini are among those chosen for awards instituted by Tamil Nadu government for 2019. Besides, the government has also announced names for Chithirai Thirunaal awards for 2019 and Tiruvalluvar award for 2020.



The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at a function in Chennai on January 20.



The awards carry Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a shawl. For the organisation which receives Thamizh Thaai award, Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a shawl will be given.



While N Nithyananda Bharathi has been chosen for Thiruvalluvar award for 2020, the following have been selected for Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal awards for 2019: Gingee N Ramachandran (Thanthai Periyar award), Ambedkar award (K Arjunan), Perarignar Anna award (G Samarasam), Kamarajar award ( MS Mathivanan), Mahakavi Bharathiyar award (P Sivaraji), Bharathidasan award (T Thenisai Chellappa), Thiru Vi Ka award (S Sundararajan) and KAP Viswanatham award (Manimekalai Kannan).



The personalities who have been chosen for Chithirai Thirunaal awards for 2019 are: Thamizh Thaai award (Chicago Tamil Sangam), Kabilar award (Poet Vetrialagan), UVeSa award (V Mahadevan), Kambar award ( Saraswathi Ramanathan), Sollin Selvar award (Poet Kavidasan), Umaru Pulavar award (Liagat Ali Khan), GU Pope award (Maria Joseph Xavier), Elango Adigal award (Poet G Thirugnanasambandam), Amma Literary award (Umayal Muthu), Singaravelar award (SK Subramanian), Maraimalai Adigal award (P Muthukumaraswamy) and Ayothi Dasa Pandithar award (Poet V Prabhakaran).



Senior journalist Maalan alias V Narayanan, poet Krishangini alias Brinda Nagarajan, Marabin Mainthan Muthaiah, S Mohammed Yusuf, KJ Masthan Ali, Siva Murugesan, N Kadikachalam, Murugudurai and A Mathivanan have been chosen for the best translator award for 2019.