SSI Wilson was killed to threaten State: Police

Upon scrutinising CCTV cameras’ footage, the district police identified Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq as the suspects.

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Inivestigations with the two suspects by Kanniyakumari police in the murder of Special Sub Inspector Wilson suggest that the duo had shot dead the policeman to “threaten the police and state administration” as a retaliation for the arrest of their associates.

On January 14, the suspects — Abdul Shameem (32) and Thoufiq (28) —of this district were arrested at Udupi Railway Station in Karnataka and were brought to Kanniyakumari on Thursday morning. Sources say that the statement of Iyaz Pasha, who was recently arrested in Bengaluru for his alleged connection with terror organisation Al Ummah, was instrumental in tracing the duo.

Speaking to media persons, District Superintendent of Police Shreenath said: “The combined efforts of Tamil Nadu Q-branch, Udupi district police and Kanniyakumari police helped arrest the duo. A team of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and 20 police personnel, headed by the SP, brought the suspects from Udupi.”

Sources said the suspects were interrogated from dawn to dusk by Q-branch police and special teams at Thuckalay police station. Considering the gravity of the case, the station was heavily guarded. A medical check-up was conducted on the two suspects at the police station. Until the time of going to press, the suspects were not taken to court. Sources said the duo would be produced before Kuzhithurai Judicial Magistrate. On January 8, Kaliyakkavilai SSI Wilson (57) was shot dead by two men at a police check post on Kaliyakkavilai Market Road. Kaliyakkavilai police booked the duo under IPC Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and Sections 25 (1) (a), (b) of the Arms Act.

Upon scrutinising CCTV cameras’ footage, the district police identified Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq as the suspects. Subsequently, they announced Rs 7 lakh reward for those who give tip-off to arrest the duo.
It is significant to note that Shameen was arrested in connection with the murder of Thiruvallur District Hindu Munnani functionary Suresh Kumar. Shameen was released on conditional bail, but went absconding.

