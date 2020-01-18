Home States Tamil Nadu

Anglo Indians want reservation to be extended in Parliament, state legislatures

 Anglo Indians staged a protest near Beach Station against the Centre for not extending special reservation for their community in Parliament and State legislatures.

Anglo Indians protesting in Chennai on Friday | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anglo Indians staged a protest near Beach Station against the Centre for not extending special reservation for their community in Parliament and State legislatures. They sought an extension till January 2030 under article 334 (b) of the Constitution. Further, as many as 10 major Anglo-Indians associations across the country along with ex-Parliamentarians and MLAs have planned to form core committees to conduct State and Nationwide protests.

Augustine Roy Rozario, Vice-President, Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations in India, said a 12-member delegation from various State Anglo Indian associations will meet the President, Prime Minister and the Home Minister to present a memorandum seeking extension of special reservation.

He said that the yardstick, which was applied to extend special reservation for SC and ST communities under article 334 (a),  was not applied to extend the special reservations for Anglo-Indians.’’“Even the Lakshadweep Islands having a population of less than one lakh has a Member of Parliament. We are hopeful that the Centre will take these into consideration and render justice to this microscopic community,’’ said Rozario. Rozario added that candlelight protests will be observed in every Anglo-Indian house on Fridays if their demand is not met.

