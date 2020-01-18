Bull owner gored to death in Avarangadu Jallikattu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Jallikattu claimed its first victim when a bull owner was gored to death at Avarangadu near Manapparai on Friday. Over 50 people, including baiters, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the venue.

A total of 1000 bulls were registered for the event in Avarangadu, but only 900 could be released through the Vaadi Vasal Around 450 baiters took part.

Sources said the bulls were rushed through the vadi vasal as the organisers were keen to release all thousand bulls. Because of this, there was chaos at the collection point and bull owners found it difficult to receive the animals. This claimed one life. When Palaniyandi (55), a bull owner from Viralimalai tried to receive his bull after it completed its run, another animal which came from behind gored him. Palaniyandi suffered injuries in his neck and collapsed. He died while being shifted to a hospital. In the jallikattu at Vaniyan vidudhi village in Pudukkottai, 58 persons including spectators sustained injuries. As many as 600 bulls and 350 baiters took part.