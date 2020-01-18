Home States Tamil Nadu

Bull owner gored to death in Avarangadu Jallikattu

Jallikattu claimed its first victim when a bull owner was gored to death at Avarangadu near Manapparai on Friday.

Published: 18th January 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Jallikattu claimed its first victim when a bull owner was gored to death at Avarangadu near Manapparai on Friday. Over 50 people, including baiters, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the venue.

A total of 1000 bulls were registered for the event in Avarangadu, but only 900 could be released through the Vaadi Vasal Around 450 baiters took part.

Sources said the bulls were rushed through the vadi vasal as the organisers were keen to release all thousand bulls. Because of this, there was chaos at the collection point and bull owners found it difficult to receive the animals. This claimed one life. When Palaniyandi (55), a bull owner from Viralimalai tried to receive his bull after it completed its run, another animal which came from behind gored him. Palaniyandi suffered injuries in his neck and collapsed. He died while being shifted to a hospital. In the jallikattu at Vaniyan vidudhi village in Pudukkottai, 58 persons including spectators sustained injuries. As many as 600 bulls and 350 baiters took part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jallikattu Avarangadu
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp