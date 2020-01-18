Kudankulam nuclear power plant: Steam generators for unit-4 ready

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, which is the main equipment supplier for Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP), has completed production of steam generators for the unit-4, the Russian firm said in a statement. In the nuclear power plant, heat is removed from the reactor core by coolant, which passes through the core. This thermal energy is used to produce water steam in the steam generator. Steam’s mechanical energy is supplied to the turbine generator where it goes into electricity.

The diameter of steam generators is over 4 m, length 15 m, and weighs 340 tonnes. The set of equipment for one power unit of a nuclear power plant of this type includes four steam generators.

Navigation season

Three generators were shipped to the Kudankulam nuclear power plant and the fourth item will be shipped in April 2020 when the navigation season is open, Rosatom said.“For effective interaction during production of equipment for KKNPP at Atomenergomash site, the permanent work of the Indian experts was arranged,” the statement said. In October 2013, Unit-1 of the KKNPP was connected to the southern power grid.

In August 2016, unit-2 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant was connected to the power grid. Currently, units-3 and 4 are under construction. The contracts for construction of unit-5 and 6 have been signed and the preparatory works are in progress.