Home States Tamil Nadu

Community certificate row: TNPSC pulled up by HC

While allowing the petition of the candidate AK Anand, the court noted that the Commission had taken the decision to reject his application after it had received the community certificate.

Published: 19th January 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has pulled up the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for refusing appointment to an aspirant to the post of civil judge (direct recruitment) for not submitting his community certificate within the stipulated time.The Commission’s decision to reject the candidature of the petitioner appears to be too rash and apathetic, the court said while adding that the Commission cannot abdicate its constitutional responsibility and deal with the claims of reserved candidates in such a cavalier fashion.

This is a fit case on hand that the action of the Commission in rejecting the candidature of the petitioner to be discountenanced outright, the court observed. “In the court’s opinion, the decision is born out of bureaucratic callousness and insensitivity, stifling the constitutional right of the candidate,” said the division bench while hearing the case earlier this week.  

While allowing the petition of the candidate AK Anand, the court noted that the Commission had taken the decision to reject his application after it had received the community certificate. In such circumstances, the rejection was extremely unfortunate and amounted to shirking its responsibility in carrying out the constitutional mandate of providing reservation to the down trodden community. Further, the manner in which the Commission rejected the candidature of the petitioner in haste, does not show it in good light as the Commission is expected to adopt the principle of fairness in action. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp