Community certificate row: TNPSC pulled up by HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has pulled up the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for refusing appointment to an aspirant to the post of civil judge (direct recruitment) for not submitting his community certificate within the stipulated time.The Commission’s decision to reject the candidature of the petitioner appears to be too rash and apathetic, the court said while adding that the Commission cannot abdicate its constitutional responsibility and deal with the claims of reserved candidates in such a cavalier fashion.

This is a fit case on hand that the action of the Commission in rejecting the candidature of the petitioner to be discountenanced outright, the court observed. “In the court’s opinion, the decision is born out of bureaucratic callousness and insensitivity, stifling the constitutional right of the candidate,” said the division bench while hearing the case earlier this week.

While allowing the petition of the candidate AK Anand, the court noted that the Commission had taken the decision to reject his application after it had received the community certificate. In such circumstances, the rejection was extremely unfortunate and amounted to shirking its responsibility in carrying out the constitutional mandate of providing reservation to the down trodden community. Further, the manner in which the Commission rejected the candidature of the petitioner in haste, does not show it in good light as the Commission is expected to adopt the principle of fairness in action.