Day after women safety campaign in Vellore, 24-year-old gang-raped at knifepoint

The girl went to the park along with her male friend on Saturday evening. The gang assaulted the boy before raping the girl, police sources said.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a shocking incident, a young woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at knifepoint at a public park adjoining the Vellore Fort a day after the police conducted a sustained campaign to protect woman and girl children.

The girl went to the park along with her male friend on Saturday evening. The gang assaulted the boy before raping the girl, police sources said. The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. 

“The 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend went to the Fort and were sitting at the far end of the park close to the moat. The perpetrators had swooped down on her while assaulting the boy threatening with a knife,” said a police officer investigating the case.

The incident came to light when the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The victim is undergoing treatment at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), Adukkambarai here. 

Top police officers including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Vellore range, N Kamini, Vellore SP – Pravesh Kumar, and city DSP N Balakrishnan held an inquiry.

One of the suspects has been apprehended while a search has been launched to nab the other two suspects, the officer said.

Police sources said that woman and her boyfriend were working at a private textile showroom in Vellore.

It may be noted that the police held an awareness campaign in the Fort on Friday advising women and girl children to avail of assistance through Kavalan app in times of emergencies.

