Polio vaccination drives in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur on Sunday

polio, polio cases

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasadh, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The government health departments and agencies have made elaborate arrangements for conducting polio vaccination campaigns in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts on Sunday. Camps will be organised to administer the oral vaccine for children under five years in these districts.

According to Deputy Director of Health KST Suresh, “2,405 camps spread across Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet will be held on Sunday to enable parents to get their children vaccinated. The target is to vaccinate 3.58 lakh children.”

In Vellore district, 892 camps will be organised to cover 1.34 lakh children while 731 camps will be established in Tirupattur to administer vaccine to the targeted 1.5 lakh children and in Ranipet, 782 camps for covering 1.09 lakh children. 

