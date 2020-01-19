Puducherry CM Narayanasamy brokers truce between DMK, Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Congress and the DMK have decided to bury the hatchet over seat sharing for local body polls, after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy played the role of an emissary on Saturday to iron out differences with the Dravidian ally. Narayanasamy called on DMK chief MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam earlier in the day, after which a few TNCC members also went and met Stalin.

Breaking his silence on the week-long tussle between members of both parties, Stalin, in a statement, appealed to the leaders on both sides not to express their views on alliance in the public domain. Certain forces are waiting to see at least a small rift develop in the DMK-Congress alliance, he said. He, however, pointed out that it was TN Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri’s open statement on seat sharing that had led to the ‘unwanted verbal duel’.

Speaking to the reporters after his meeting with Stalin, Narayanasamy, apparently an emissary of the Congress high command, denied any trouble in the alliance, and blamed the media for the issue.

"Who said there are differences? Ties between Congress and DMK will continue for the 2021 Assembly elections. Even media cannot break our ties. All will be fine if you (the media) keep off," he said.

Alagiri, former TNCC chief KV Thangkabalu, Congress Legislature Party leader in the Assembly KR Ramasamy and a few other leaders held a meeting with Stalin for 30 minutes. When asked by the media if he had met Stalin as per the directions of his party high command, Alagiri said: “My party has not given me any directive. It has given me full freedom and stands by me.”