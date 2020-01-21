Marx has answers to current economic crisis: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday raised the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act plank and said that people should not answer any unwanted questions if asked during the population census. Addressing a book release, at the Chennai Book Fair here, to mark the sale of one lakh copies of the Communist Manifesto,

Yechury said, “There is a solution for the current economic slowdown of the world in the manifesto. But, the capitalist don’t agree to it as the manifesto opposes exploitation of poverty and resources. The governments across the world are making efforts to divert the attention of people from their wrongdoings, especially pro-capitalists activities.”

“Here, the Centre is taking efforts to divert the attention of people from the economic slowdown. The people are suffering from unemployment and facing job-losses due to the slowdown. Hence, the government is seriously taking steps to implement CAA-NRC-NPR,” he elaborated. He urged the youth to carry forward the protests to protect the country and its constitution.