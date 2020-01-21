Wait for service lane continues six months after rail overbridge in Thiruvanaikovil inaugurated

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It’s been nearly six months since the Rail Over Bridge in Thiruvanaikovil was inaugurated. Motorists and people living in the vicinity are exposed to danger as there is no roundabout or service lane. Officials had earlier assured to restore roads in less than four months of the structure getting inaugurated, but dirt tracks continue to welcome motorists around the bridge, that was opened for traffic in June 2019.

“For over five years, the roads have been in a very poor state. We hoped there would be a change once construction of the bridge was completed. But nothing has been done till date, including levelling of the roads,” said Ganapathy Nagar resident Mani.

In July last, the State Highways department floated a tender for Rs 1.34-crore for construction of a service lane and roundabout. Work is yet to begin. “Sensing something like this would happen, we filed a case and staged protests prior to the inauguration of the bridge. Since officials gave us assurances, we stepped back. Now officials are just trying to blame one another. The service lane should have been built along with the bridge,” said Ramesh, a resident of Raji Nagar.

He added, “At least two-wheelers can take an alternative route, but what about patients visiting the nearby private hospital? With the roads being in very poor condition, patients are forced to walk on dangerous and slippery roads to get to the hospital..”

Meenakshi, ADE, bridge construction, said, “The contractor has been chosen and work was postponed due to monsoon. Construction works should begin shortly and we even expect to complete the work before March.”