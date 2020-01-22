Errant functionaries will be pulled up: DMK

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin informed the party executive committee, which met here on Tuesday, that the high command will take severe action against errant functionaries of Kongu region, where DMK lost badly in the recently held rural local body (RLB) elections.

Though the high-command was elated over the unexpected victory in RLB elections, it was quite upset over the party’s poor performance in some pockets, particularly in Kongu region, where ruling AIADMK enjoys people’s support for several decades, sources said. According to sources, Stalin, during his speech, said the high command will take severe action against indifferent functionaries of Kongu.

