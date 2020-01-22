Home States Tamil Nadu

RSS chief calls for ‘integration’ of ancient and modern curriculum

Both traditional learning and contemporary curriculum have to come together for complete education, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat emphasized on ‘rounded education’ that embraces both traditional values and contemporary studies | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Both traditional learning and contemporary curriculum have to come together for complete education, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition at the Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Vidya Mandir, Bhagwat advocated integrated education as opposed to dual educational model.  

“This way, children will be able to develop their body, mind and intellect in a way that they can make best use of their aptitude, talents and skills,” he said. “When the process of education is not complete, it creates many problems in the country. Traditional learning, drawn from our rich heritage keeps the students rooted to their cultural values and ethos.”

“The flow of our glorious tradition must continue and all school students in the country must benefit from the rounded education that embraces both traditional values and contemporary studies.” Concurring, Vijayendra Saraswathi, Jagadguru of Kanchi Mutt, too stressed on integrated education. During the event, ‘Param Vani’ a seven-volume translation of Deivathin Kural was released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat RSS
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp