RSS chief calls for ‘integration’ of ancient and modern curriculum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Both traditional learning and contemporary curriculum have to come together for complete education, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition at the Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Vidya Mandir, Bhagwat advocated integrated education as opposed to dual educational model.

“This way, children will be able to develop their body, mind and intellect in a way that they can make best use of their aptitude, talents and skills,” he said. “When the process of education is not complete, it creates many problems in the country. Traditional learning, drawn from our rich heritage keeps the students rooted to their cultural values and ethos.”

“The flow of our glorious tradition must continue and all school students in the country must benefit from the rounded education that embraces both traditional values and contemporary studies.” Concurring, Vijayendra Saraswathi, Jagadguru of Kanchi Mutt, too stressed on integrated education. During the event, ‘Param Vani’ a seven-volume translation of Deivathin Kural was released.