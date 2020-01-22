Home States Tamil Nadu

Thermal screening at Chennai airport to check for coronavirus

The airports have been asked to provide space at the pre-immigration area with logistics to install thermal cameras.

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:39 AM

A thermal screeening device checks passengers arriving in India from China and Hong Kong at an airport in Kolkata on Tuesday in view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (CoV) in China| Pti

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has mandated Thermal Screening for passengers arriving from Mainland China and Hong Kong at Chennai airport following the threat of the Novel Corona Virus Disease (nCoV) which has spread in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. According to a release from MoCA, Chennai along with six other airports have been asked to provide all logistics support and arrangements immediately with regard to screening of passengers arriving in India from China.

The airports have been asked to provide space at the pre-immigration area with logistics to install thermal cameras. Airlines staff have been directed to bring passengers to the health counters before immigration check.

The other airports where the measure is mandated are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. This is in continuation to an advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Centre for Disease Control, Directorate General of Health Services, under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India regarding the Novel Corona Virus Disease threat.

