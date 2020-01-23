Home States Tamil Nadu

Activists seek action in violence, abuse against sex workers

However, police officers claim they refuse to take complaints in some instances as they are usually aware of backgrounds of the sex workers. 
 

Published: 23rd January 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

sex trafficking

According to a survey conducted by Sarvojana, every second person involved in voluntary sex work faces some kind of violence.

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Every second person involved in voluntary sex work faces some kind of violence, according to a survey conducted by Sarvojana, a coalition of three NGOs working towards the empowerment of voluntary sex workers. The survey covered 1,000 voluntary women sex workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pune. 

Citing the results, Janani Venkatesh, Project Officer, South India AIDS Action Programme (SIAAP), said, “We urge the police to accept complaints of violence and rape given by women sex workers. Even voluntary sex workers face different forms of abuse and violence. Out of the 50 per cent who faced violence, only 2 per cent sought legal action. “

The results also showed 63 per cent of those surveyed feared consequences for taking legal action. “Many times, the identity of the sex workers along with their pictures are being released. The police should not reveal their identities and possession of condoms should not be a cause for arresting a sex worker as the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956, does not persecute women who earn through sex work,” said Venkatesh.

The three NGOs that form Sarvojana are (SIAAP), Saheli Sangha and Sanjana in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pune, respectively. 

However, police officers claim they refuse to take complaints in some instances as they are usually aware of backgrounds of the sex workers. 

When legal experts were contacted on the legality of sex work in Tamil Nadu, a noted advocate from Tiruchy said, “In Tamil Nadu, cases are handled based on the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956. According to it, sex workers are seen as victims and only people involved in brothels and pimping are arrested. If any sex worker is taken up by the police, they will be ordered to be sent to
rehabilitation homes.”

Speaking to TNIE, V Balakrishnan, DIG, Tiruchy Zone, said, “The conduct of prostitution is illegal. The sex worker is treated as a victim according to the Immoral  Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. However, under circumstances where a worker is  also found to be organising it, they would be considered a perpetrator and necessary action would be taken.”

Earlier on Tuesday, SIAAP, along with Vadamalar Federation of Voluntary Sex Workers in Tamil Nadu, conducted a discussion with 120 Tiruchy Range police personnel. Balakrishnan and Azeem, Inspector, Anti-Trafficking Unit, Tiruchy participated in the discussion where sex workers from Vadamalar Federation shared their testimonies of violence and sought support from law enforcement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sex Workers Tamil Nadu Activists Sarvojana
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp