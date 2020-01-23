Activists seek action in violence, abuse against sex workers

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Every second person involved in voluntary sex work faces some kind of violence, according to a survey conducted by Sarvojana, a coalition of three NGOs working towards the empowerment of voluntary sex workers. The survey covered 1,000 voluntary women sex workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pune.



Citing the results, Janani Venkatesh, Project Officer, South India AIDS Action Programme (SIAAP), said, “We urge the police to accept complaints of violence and rape given by women sex workers. Even voluntary sex workers face different forms of abuse and violence. Out of the 50 per cent who faced violence, only 2 per cent sought legal action. “



The results also showed 63 per cent of those surveyed feared consequences for taking legal action. “Many times, the identity of the sex workers along with their pictures are being released. The police should not reveal their identities and possession of condoms should not be a cause for arresting a sex worker as the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956, does not persecute women who earn through sex work,” said Venkatesh.



The three NGOs that form Sarvojana are (SIAAP), Saheli Sangha and Sanjana in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pune, respectively.



However, police officers claim they refuse to take complaints in some instances as they are usually aware of backgrounds of the sex workers.



When legal experts were contacted on the legality of sex work in Tamil Nadu, a noted advocate from Tiruchy said, “In Tamil Nadu, cases are handled based on the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act of 1956. According to it, sex workers are seen as victims and only people involved in brothels and pimping are arrested. If any sex worker is taken up by the police, they will be ordered to be sent to

rehabilitation homes.”



Speaking to TNIE, V Balakrishnan, DIG, Tiruchy Zone, said, “The conduct of prostitution is illegal. The sex worker is treated as a victim according to the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. However, under circumstances where a worker is also found to be organising it, they would be considered a perpetrator and necessary action would be taken.”



Earlier on Tuesday, SIAAP, along with Vadamalar Federation of Voluntary Sex Workers in Tamil Nadu, conducted a discussion with 120 Tiruchy Range police personnel. Balakrishnan and Azeem, Inspector, Anti-Trafficking Unit, Tiruchy participated in the discussion where sex workers from Vadamalar Federation shared their testimonies of violence and sought support from law enforcement.