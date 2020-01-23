Another plea to book Rajinikanth for comments against Periyar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One more petition has been filed in Madras High Court, this time by Nehrudass, president of Coimbatore unit of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), for a direction to Kattoor police to register a case on his complaint against actor Rajinikanth for his alleged derogatory remarks against Periyar and Dravidar Kazhagam ideals.

Already, R Umapathy of Royapettah had filed a petition praying for a direction to Triplicane police to register an FIR on his complaint dated January 18 against the actor. Umapathy, secretary of Chennai unit of DVK, had contended that the actor, who claimed to be a reader of Thuglak, knowing well that Periyar had worked only for people’s welfare, intentionally and purposely made a provocative speech.