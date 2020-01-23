Central Bank kickstarts campaign to curb mass withdrawals amid fears of NPR submission

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Kayalpattinam branch of Central Bank of India has begun campaigns on auto-rickshaws, in an attempt to curb the money withdrawal spree of customers. The withdrawal spree, which began last Saturday, reduced substantially with a total of Rs 80 lakh being debited on Wednesday.

Sources said that the bank’s advertisement vaguely notifying the submission of the National Population Register (NPR) letter for KYC (Know Your Customer) update, triggered the withdrawal spree of the residents of Kayalpattinam, predominantly a Muslim area.

Despite another advertisement on Sunday from the bank’s headquarters, stating any one of the valid documents was enough for the update, the mass withdrawal of money continued till Wednesday.

To allay the fears of the public, the bank launched a campaign in auto-rickshaws and has decided to erect 50 banners across Kayalpattinam. The bank officials have also planned to distribute pamphlets stating the safety of money being deposited in bank accounts.

Earlier, the bank officials from the regional office in Madurai approached the Muslim leaders of the area as the total withdrawal crossed Rs 1 crore on Saturday alone, and it was close to Rss 2 crore (each?) on Monday and Tuesday.