Apathy leaves Tiruchy's 'Wall of Happiness' in disarray

Though the Corporation blamed the people handling items in the shelf for the mess, residents feel that the civic body should make use of the racks properly.

Published: 24th January 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:48 AM

The 'Wall of Happiness' in Tiruchy.

The 'Wall of Happiness' in Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents have requested the Tiruchy corporation to come up with better space management of WoH (Wall of Happiness) to avoid disorderly arrangement of clothes and reusable materials there.

Though the Corporation blamed the people handling (keeping and taking) items in the shelf for the mess, residents feel that the civic body should make use of the racks of the food bank near the facility to accommodate more space.

“Several people use this facility to donate old clothes to the poor. The shelf often overflows with clothes. The Corporation should ensure that it is properly managed,” said P Shivasubramaniam, a resident.

“Those taking clothes from the wall are the ones who mess up with the arrangement,” added an employee.

On the other hand, some opine that the empty rack of the food bank could well be utilised to keep dress materials. “Only a few people use the rack and it is always empty,” said R Bhuvana, a resident.

She also suggested that the food bank fridge be shifted to Srirangam for the benefit of pilgrims wishing to donate food to the poor. Meanwhile, officials assured to take action.

“We have already assigned a watchman for this facility. We will ask the concerned officials to check the working of the WoH. We will also consider the suggestion raised by the residents,” said a senior officer.

