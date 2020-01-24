Home States Tamil Nadu

Sani Peyarchi not today, clarifies Thirunallar temple in Tamil Nadu

Sani Peyarchi is one of the important festivals observed by the temple. Lakhs of devotees from across the country throng to temple on that day to offer prayers at the shrine of Lord Shani.

Published: 24th January 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Chithra Madhavan)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The management of Lord Dharbaranyeswar temple in Thirunallar, which is famous for its shrine for Shani, has clarified that Sani Peyarchi (transition of Saturn) does not take place on Friday and that there would be no special prayers.

Officials came out with the clarification following reports in a section of media and social media that Sani Peyarchi would happen on January 24. They explained that the temple followed the Vaakiyam calendar as per which Sani Peyarchi was eleven months away.

Executive Officer of the temple S Subash, said, “We came to know of reports that Sani Peyarchi would be celebrated on January 24. That Sani Peyarchi is as per Thirukanitham calendar. We follow the Vaakiyam calendar as per which Sani Peyarchi will be observed on December 27.”

“There will be no special prayers or programs on Friday. We would like to clarify this to all devotees who are mistaken by news on media and social media. There would only be routine prayers,” Subash added.

The transition of Saturn between two zodiac signs is called Sani Peyarchi. The last Peyarchi was on December 19, 2017, when Lord Shani moved from Scorpio to Sagittarius.

The next transition will be from Sagittarius to Capricorn.

TAGS
Lord Dharbaranyeswar Thirunallar
