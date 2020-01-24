Soon, public transport within your 500 metres

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is planning to come up with a Sustainable Mobility Policy to ensure accessibility to every citizen of the State, both in rural and urban areas, this year, according to transport department sources.

Sources told Express that Transport Secretary B Chandramohan, held high-level consultations with various departments and stakeholders to chart out the policy which will ensure safe and secure mobility ensuring efficiency, equitability, economic viability and environmental soundness.

It is learnt that the plan comes after National Urban Transportation Policy (NUTP), launched in 2006 and revised in 2014. The policy aims to provide better mobility and sustainability by focussing on people’s mobility.

The policy envisages an urban mobility framework that is contextual, and suited to geographical, social and economic needs. It is learnt that Maharashtra and Jharkhand have come out with their own policies.

Sources said initially the State was planning to have a Sustainable Mobility Policy and work had started a couple of years ago. However, there was no progress. Now, with a new guard at the helm, things are taking shape.

Sources said the idea is to have a policy wherein any individual will have access to public transport 500 metres from his/her house and workplace in urban areas. “In rural areas, things might be different and we are modifying it so that there is uniformity.

The focus is more on promoting cycling and public transport as fundamental transport modes occupying minimal space, zero pollution, cost little to build and used by all. They improve the health of users and rarely cause major injuries or fatalities to others, sources said.

Sources also said it is proposed to draft a non-motorised plan with provisions specific to the urban and rural areas.