Vellore city corporation receives Central award for better solid waste management

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore city corporation received a Central government’s award for better management of solid waste, particularly biodegradable waste, through micro composting centres.

The award under ‘smart city mission for water and sanitation’ sector for setting up and successful implementation of ‘microcompost centres’ was received by Vellore city corporation commissioner K Krishnamoorthy and corporation engineer V Srinivasan at a function held in New Delhi on Friday. Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) handed it.

The corporation in the Fort City is operating 57 microcomposting centres to segregate biodegradable wastes and manufacturing vermicompost.

According to Srinivasan, “The city generates a total of 230 metric tons of solid wastes per day. Of which 165 tons are biodegradable. These wastes are segregated for manufacturing vermicompost at the 57 microcomposting centres.”

Vellore is the first city to be bestowed with the national award under ‘smart city mission for water and sanitation’ sector for setting up and successful implementation of ‘microcompost centres.’