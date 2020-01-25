CB-CID grills 2 officials over TNPSC malpractice

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The CB-CID on Thursday night took two tahsildars from Ramanathapuram district to Chennai for interrogation as part of an ongoing investigation into malpractice during TNPSC Group IV examination held in September last. They were in-charge of two examination centres at Rameswaram and Keelakarai.

Allegations of malpractice cropped up three weeks ago after 35 candidates who wrote the TNPSC Group IV examination at two specific centres in Rameswaram (centre code - 1606) and Keelakarai (centre code - 1608) on September 1 made it into the list of 100 toppers in the rank list published in December.

As part of an internal probe, Secretary of TNPSC K Nanthakumar on January 10 held an inspection at the Ramanathapuram district treasury where the question papers are usually kept before distributing to various examination centres across the district.