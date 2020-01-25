Madras High Court declares Nadigar Sangam elections null and void

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday declared the Nadigar Sangam elections in June last year as null and void. It upheld the appointment of B Gokuldoss, a retired judge, as election officer to conduct the election in three months.

Justice K Kalyanasundaram, concurring with the State’s submission, in his order, said the court has no hesitation to hold that the decisions taken by the executive committee of the petitioner association in the meetings held after the expiry of their tenure on October 18, 2018, and the actions taken under the same is invalid in law and not binding on the members of the association. As such, the appointment of the Election Officer and the election conducted on June 23, 2019, are null and void.

The series of litigation started after Registrar of Societies passed an order postponing elections to the association indefinitely because of allegations that the names of 61 members were allegedly removed from the rolls days before the election.

Challenging the order, actor Vishal, association general secretary, moved the High Court. The court finally permitted conduct of elections on June 23 last year.

There were allegations that the State government was interfering in the affairs of the association by appointing a special officer to manage the affairs of the body.

The judge said, “The Special Officer appointed by the government shall continue to discharge her duties as such, as per the Government order of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, dated November 6, 2019 till declaration of results and the new office-bearers assume office.”

