Negotiation panel to resolve TN-Karnataka Pennaiyar river dispute

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has constituted a Negotiation Committee to resolve the water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Pennaiyar river.

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has constituted a Negotiation Committee to resolve the water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Pennaiyar river.

The river, which originates at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district and flows through Tamil Nadu, has become a bone of contention as Karnataka is constructing a check dam and diversion structures hampering natural flow of water into Tamil Nadu.

Reliable sources told Express that the panel was formed on January 20 and this apart, Tamil Nadu has requested the ministry to constitute an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal on the lines of Cauvery tribunal.

The dispute is raging since 2007. On May 18, 2018, Tamil Nadu filed a suit in Supreme Court seeking a permanent injunction on the project. The court, in its order dated November 14, has permitted the State to make an appropriate application to Central government seeking constitution of an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal.

In its petition, Tamil Nadu said its officials visited the site on May 16 and found that a massive dam was being constructed by Karnataka across river Markandeya, a tributary of Pennaiyar, to divert water for its use which would completely impound natural flows into downstream Tamil Nadu.

“It is not a check dam as claimed. As per local enquiry, the height of the dam is about 50m. At present a concrete dam is constructed to a height of about 35m and the work is in progress, the length of the dam seems to be around 400m. The left flank bund has been raised and it has almost reached the top bund level. The upstream bund revetment work is also progressing. A large amount of collection of materials is seen in the upstream of the dam. Pumping station works are progressing,” the petition said.

Karnataka has acknowledged the fact that 75 per cent of Markendeya Dam works are over, but claims the project is meant only to supply drinking water to Kolar, Bangarpet, Malur towns and enroute 45 villages. “Since, it is a project to supply drinking water, no permission or consent is required from Tamil Nadu,” officials of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board said. However, there is an agreement between the then State of Madras and Mysore in 1892 and as per Clauses II and III of the pact, Karnataka cannot take up any new works in the area.

Works on Pennaiyar
 Construction of reservoir of 500 mcft storage capacity, on Markandeya river, a tributary of  Pennaiyar river, near Yargol village, just upstream of Karnataka - Tamil Nadu border
 Construction of a scheme to pump waters of Pennaiyar river from Thattanur village, Malur taluk, Kolar district to about 160 tanks
 Lift irrigation scheme at Ellamallappa Chetty tank for pumping 22 MLD (284 mcft) of water to fill Hoskote tank, located upstream
 Pumping water from the main Pennaiyar at Belahalli village for irrigation

