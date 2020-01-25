Home States Tamil Nadu

No plans to link govt hospitals with private players in TN, says Vijayabaskar

There is no chance of linking of government hospitals in districts with new or existing private medical colleges, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Friday.

CHENNAI: There is no chance of linking of government hospitals in districts with new or existing private medical colleges, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Friday.

Speaking after launching the Institute of Spine Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, he said, “Rural healthcare is good in our State and there is no chance of linking it to private hospitals.” Niti Aayog had proposed such a linking through public-private partnership to augment medical seats and also rationalise cost of medical education.

Meanwhile, on the approval of Union Health Ministry for four new medical colleges in  Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts, the minister said the ministry’s technical education committee had given the nod. Approval of empowering committee is awaited and there are some challenges.

On facilities in government hospitals, he said the government has procured 10 linear accelerators for treatment of cancer. Initially, it will be installed at Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, and Government Royapettah Hospital. The facility will be expanded to other hospitals. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the equipment on January 28, he said.
Tower-III block, constructed at a cost of `100 crore, and rheumatology block at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) will be inaugurated next month.

In future, robotic spine surgery could be covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. Such advanced surgeries could be made possible in government hospitals, Vijayabaskar said. Meanwhile, Apollo Hospital preformed a robotic-assisted spine surgery on a 31-year-old man, who was referred from RGGGH after being diagnosed with complex cervical deformity.

