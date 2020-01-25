‘Youth are not the only victims of cybercrime’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Lack of concentration, memory issues, headache, sleep disturbance, weight management difficulty and depression are some of the symptoms of gadget addiction,” said Srimati Keerthi Pai, a consultant clinical psychologist, on Friday.

She was speaking at the ‘Life in two worlds - cyber and real’ conference, organised to discuss cybercrime, internet privacy and laws governing cyber world, by FICCI Flo in association with Jaagriti Foundation, an organisation working towards legal awareness.

Concurring S Venkatachalapathy, former additional deputy commissioner of police, Cyber Crime, Chennai, said it is often thought that only youth are victims of cybercrime, but adults in 40s and 50s have also been victims. “Once a story is posted online, it can never be deleted and even after you delete an image on your phone, it can be retrieved. Try to learn about security on your gadgets and read the terms and conditions,” he said.

Ajay Singh, co-founder, Jaagrithi Foundation and S Jagadeesan, a former judge of Madras High Court were among those present.