Home States Tamil Nadu

Padma Award, a feather to their cap

Nine from TN have received awards this year. Of the five Padma Shri awardees, Lalitha and Saroja Chidambaram (duo); Kalee Shabi Mahaboob and Sheik Mahaboob Subani (duo); and Manohar Devadoss have been

Published: 26th January 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Krishnammal Jagannathan - Padma Bhushan for social work

Krishnammal was born to a landless Adi Dravida family in 1926 at Ayyankottai in Dindigul district.  She has been serving the Adi Dravidas for their sustainable development. She won the Alternate Nobel Prize in 2009.  She was nominated for Gandhian peace award in 2016. She met and worked with eminent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King II and Martin Luther King Junior III.

Krishnammal’s vision was to redistribute land with patta in women’s names.  She also inculcated political empowerment by forming Grama Sabhas before implementation of the 73rd amendment to the Constitution. She, along with her husband Jagannathan has been fighting liquor menace.

Venu Srinivasan- Padma Bhushan for contribution to trade and industry

Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, India and Former President of CII Venu Srinivasan pioneered the Total Quality Management concept based on Japanese model, long before most enterprises in India did.

His obsession with excellence and quality bore rich dividends with Sundaram Clayton and TVS Motor Company winning global quality benchmark - the Deming Application Prize in 2002. As part of the social outreach of TVS Motors and Sundaram-Clayton, he oversees Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), which works in 5000 villages in India. SST’s model is one of self-development for village communities in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padma Bhushan
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp