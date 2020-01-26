Providing safe drinking water is his mission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over more than two decades, an IIT-Madras professor T Pradeep and his research group have systematically developed advanced yet affordable technologies to solve major water-related problems in the country.

His efforts were recognised by Union government, which bestowed Padma Shri, under Science and Engineering category. Over 450 papers have been published and 110-plus patents have been filed or granted. In the last five years, five companies have been incubated, whose technologies are providing nearly 10 million people across India with clean drinking water.

Pradeep told Express “I am happy that my team’s work has been recognised. Developing affordable and safe drinking water solutions using nanomaterials, from bench-scale science to commercial products, creating knowledge, technology and wealth for social good simultaneously was very satisfying.

We have demonstrated that completely home-grown nanotechnology, from excellent science to relevant technology is possible in our institutions, with limited resources available from research grants, in the process transforming students to entrepreneurs.”