Meet the Padma award winners from Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

S Ramakrishnan and the Bombay sisters were among those from the State honoured with Padma awards. The winners from Tamil Nadu were recognised for their contribution to the fields of art, literature and philanthropy

S Ramakrishnan, social worker

S Ramakrishnan (63) is the founder president of Amar Seva Sangam, Ayakudi in Tirunelveli. He was born in Salem and is known for his contributions in the field of rehabilitation for persons with disabilities. In 1975, while he was in his fourth year of his engineering, he attended a selection interview for naval officers in Bangalore.

During a physical test, he injured his neck following a fall and incurred cervical spine injury that resulted in complete loss of sensations and muscle power below his neck. In 1981, Ramakrishnan started Amar Seva Sangam, a school for children with disabilities at Ayakudi. Sankara Raman, who has muscular dystrophy, joined in 1992.

Now Amar Seva Sangam has developed as a premier organisation in the field of disability management and its focus is on rural areas. The institution is extending services to more than 13,000 disabled persons in more than 300 villages. The awards received by Ramakrishnan include Amazing Indians Award 2016, Dr Mary Verghese Award for Excellence in Empowering Ability 2012, IBN7 Lifetime Achievement award 2007, etc.

Manohar Devadoss, writer-artist

Born in Madurai in 1936, Manohar Devadoss completed his studies in American College. Even at a very young age, Devadoss had an inborn affinity towards art. He has drawn sketches of several temples and chronicled the architecture of Madurai. Devadoss’ life has been challenging. His wife Mahema passed away in 2008.

During the 45 years of married life, Mahema was a quadriplegic for 35. Besides, Devadoss started having degenerative eyesight in 1970s. Five years ago, he lost his eyesight completely. Despite all these odds, Devadoss concentrated on art. His Collection of drawings titled Multiple Facets of My Madurai is very popular.

The Bombay sisters - Art

C Saroja and C Lalitha, known as Bombay sisters, hail from Thrissur in Kerala. They were brought up in Bombay and studied in SIES Matunga and completed graduation from Delhi University. Both were trained by Musiri Subramania Iyer, HAS Mani and TK Govinda Rao. Their first performance took place at Ambattur Math of Mouna Swami.

On his advice, Saroja and Lalitha started calling themselves as Bombay Sisters. They sing in Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Sanskrit. Some of their achievements include Sangita Kalanidhi award, Isai Peraringar award from Tamil Isai Sangam, Sangeetha Choodamani award from Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, etc., This music duo was the first to be recognised as the Asthana Vidhshi by Kanchi Math

Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Sheik Mahaboob Subani- Art

Sheik Mahaboob Subhani and his wife Kalees Sabhi Mahaboob Known as Nadaswaram Couple, the couple hail from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh and now reside in Srirangam. They are disciples of well-known Nadaswaram exponent Sheik Chinna Moulana.

Sheik Mahaboob Subhani - Art

Is an eighth-generation Nadaswaram player. Subhani got initial training from his grandfather and Andhra Pradesh State Government awardee Janab Sheik Chinna Beer Saheb. Later, he was trained by his father Kotapalli Sheik Meera Saheb. Subhani married Kalee Shabi Mahaboob in 1977. Before marriage, they performed as a duo for the first time in Vella Pillaiyar temple in Dindigul.

After tying the knot, both continued performing together. Tamil Nadu government has honoured them with ‘Kalaimamani award and Sringeri Sarada Peetam made them their Asthana vidwans. Taking advice of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, the couple began performing at schools for specially-abled children