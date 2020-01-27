Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami presents State awards during Republic Day function

The Anna Medal for gallantry was presented to eight members of general public and one officer from Fire and Rescue Services Department.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami with the recipients of the special awards and Anna Medals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday presented State awards. It included a special award for obtaining a highest yield of paddy through System of Rice Intensification (SRI) method, Anna Medal for gallantry for 2020 and Gandhi Adigal Police Medal.

Award For Highest Yield

S Yuvakumar, a farmer from Kunnangattu Valasu, Pasuvapatti village in Erode district received special award for highest yield by adopting SRI method. Award carries cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a medal.

Kottai Ameer Award

The Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award was presented to M Shaj Mohammed of Tiruchy district for outstanding services to promote communal harmony. It carries a medal, Rs 25,000 and a certificate

Anna Gallantry Medals

The Anna Medal for gallantry was presented to eight members of general public and one officer from Fire and Rescue Services Department. It carries a cheque of Rs 1,00,000, a medal worth Rs 5,000 and a certificate. Palaniappan and his wife Indira Gandhi of Muthambalpuram village in Thanjavur received it from the CM.

On August 20, in the wee hours when the couple returned from work, they were shocked to see the gate of their housebroken. Palaniappan rushed inside and found a thief, who pushed him and tried to flee. Before he could recover, the thief was nabbed.

In recognition for saving a woman for being abducted, Akesh, Priston Franklin, Vinith, Charlepan and Easter Premkumar, were honoured. Meanwhile, Dhanalakshmi of Kattupakkam village in Tiruvallur district helped nab a chain snatcher on July 27 even though she was stabbed.

Similarly, Vinodhini of Konimedu, Pammathukulam, fought against two chain snatchers on August 2. R Raja, driver, Fire & Rescue Services, Nagapattinam, risked his life to save a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who had fallen into a borewell.

Gandhi Police Medal

S Chandramohan, inspector, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Tirupur, D Rajasekaran, inspector, Central Investigation Unit, Tiruchirappalli Zone and D Poongothai, inspector, Kallakuruchi Prohibition Enforcement Wing, N Azhagiri, SI in the Central Investigation Unit, Villupuram Zone and A Parthibanathan, head constable, Central Investigation Unit, Tiruchirappalli Zone  were honoured for outstanding work against bootlegging

Best Police Stations

Race Course Police Station (Coimbatore), Dindigul Town North Police Station, Dharmapuri Town Police Station.

