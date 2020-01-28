Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus outbreak: Eight people who returned to Tamil Nadu from China safe, to be monitored for four weeks

All the eight were safe with no symptoms, adding officials will closely monitor them for the next 28 days.

Published: 28th January 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Eight people who arrived here from the coronavirus-hit China have shown no symptoms of the deadly virus but have been advised against mingling with public for another 28 days, officials said on Tuesday.

The toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, even as those coming from the Asian nation are being screened for any possible symptoms of the virus.

The eight people--six from the city including four of a family and two from nearby Pollachi and one each from Chennai and Dindigul, had landed at the city airport on Monday evening and were immediately subjected to medical checkup for coronavirus, Health department officials said.

ALSO READ: First Indian coronavirus patient in China shows signs of recovery

All the eight were safe with no symptoms, they said, adding officials will closely monitor them for the next 28 days.

Though they were sent to their respective places, all the eight were asked not to mingle with people, attend public functions like weddings and visit places, where people congregate in large numbers.

They have been asked to confine to their homes and immediately contact the health department in case they develop fever, cough and cold.

The Health Department officials in Chennai and Dindigul have also been alerted about the arrival of the passengers.

ALSO READ: India goes into high alert, puts 12 under medical surveillance

A team from the Health department is camping at the airport to examine those coming from China.

The number of fatalities caused by coronavirus in China has touched 106 in that country, even as the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stood at over 4,500 as of Tuesday.

India has stepped up checks in major airports across the country to screen those arriving from China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak China Coronavirus Coronavirus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp