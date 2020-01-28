Only 781 institutions across Tamil Nadu have NAAC accreditation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) S C Sharma, on Monday, informed that out of 2,462 institutions across Tamil Nadu, only 781 are accredited.

Some of the factors that are reportedly affecting the institutions' grade are minimal research outcomes and innovations by the students and delay in appointing regular faculties, said Sharma.

He was speaking with TNIE on the sidelines of the inauguration of Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao Research Centre at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, here on Monday.

Sharma stated there are several criteria for the institutions to obtain a decent grade in the NAAC, in which the appointment of regular faculties is an important aspect. Many institutions despite doing well in academics and having good infrastructure, have appointed ad hoc teachers or temporary faculties, he noted.

"The institutions in Tamil Nadu have good potential but needed some awareness. Bigger institutions must guide small colleges on the accreditation," the NAAC director said.

Asked about new revisions that the council has planned, Sharma said they have revised around 91 metrics on the website which are useful for assessment and are proper meaningful assessment.

"We have completed this revision process three weeks ago. This helps in capturing the entire concept of higher education," Sharma added.

During the event, professor C N R Rao delivered a plenary lecture on "Climbing the limitless ladder of excellence in science" through video conferencing. The newly inaugurated research centre in the college on Monday displays Rao's citations and equipment used for multi-disciplinary research.

Managing trustee of the institution T S K Meenakshisundaram and Vice-Chancellor Premavathy Vijayan were present.