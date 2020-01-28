Home States Tamil Nadu

Only 781 institutions across Tamil Nadu have NAAC accreditation

Director of NAAC Sharma said they have revised around 91 metrics on the website which are useful for assessment and are proper meaningful assessment.

Published: 28th January 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

College, Exams, Books, Classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) S C Sharma, on Monday, informed that out of 2,462 institutions across Tamil Nadu, only 781 are accredited.

Some of the factors that are reportedly affecting the institutions' grade are minimal research outcomes and innovations by the students and delay in appointing regular faculties, said Sharma.

He was speaking with TNIE on the sidelines of the inauguration of Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao Research Centre at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, here on Monday.

Sharma stated there are several criteria for the institutions to obtain a decent grade in the NAAC, in which the appointment of regular faculties is an important aspect. Many institutions despite doing well in academics and having good infrastructure, have appointed ad hoc teachers or temporary faculties, he noted.

"The institutions in Tamil Nadu have good potential but needed some awareness. Bigger institutions must guide small colleges on the accreditation," the NAAC director said.

Asked about new revisions that the council has planned, Sharma said they have revised around 91 metrics on the website which are useful for assessment and are proper meaningful assessment.

"We have completed this revision process three weeks ago. This helps in capturing the entire concept of higher education," Sharma added.

During the event, professor C N R Rao delivered a plenary lecture on "Climbing the limitless ladder of excellence in science" through video conferencing. The newly inaugurated research centre in the college on Monday displays Rao's citations and equipment used for multi-disciplinary research.

Managing trustee of the institution T S K Meenakshisundaram and Vice-Chancellor Premavathy Vijayan were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu NAAC accreditation
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp