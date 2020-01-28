Tamil Nadu yet to take decision on NPR

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: The State government is yet to convey its decision to the Census Operations Department on the updation of National Population Register (NPR) along with the ongoing process for the census. “The State says updation of NPR is still under consideration. The Census department has conveyed to the State government that it wants to carry out NPR along with the Census process. But it is up to the State government to decide on the same. Whatever be the decision of the State government, the Census exercise will go as scheduled,” Census officials told Express.

On Monday, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami held discussions with senior ministers including Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar and Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan. Though there were speculations that the State government may request the Centre to defer NPR until the apprehensions of the people are allayed, officials were tight-lipped about what transpired during the meeting.

Asked whether a State can refuse to update NPR, official sources said, “In 2010 and 2015 when NPR was carried out, there was no opposition to it. Now, a few states like Kerala and West Bengal, have conveyed that they would not carry out NPR. So, we will act as per the directions of the Census headquarters.”

In all, 1.5 lakh to 1.8 lakh government personnel would be engaged in the census exercise. Identification of these personnel and appointing them, has to be completed by the first week of May. Following this, the Census department will impart training to the collectors, corporation commissioners, tahsildars, municipality commissioners and others as per the convenience of the Revenue department.

Informed enumerators

Most of the enumerators and supervisors who will be from the school education department, have informed the public department that during the first two weeks of June, they would be busy with new admissions