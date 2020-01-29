Achieve SDGs at the earliest, exhorts CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday exhorted secretaries of key departments to work towards taking the State to the top rank in the country in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At present, Tamil Nadu stands in third place in achieving SDGs and in the coming year, it should move to the top place. The secretaries of all departments should work towards this objective,” the Chief Minister said, while reviewing the progress made in the initiatives to achieve SDGs, held at the secretariat.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, secretaries of key departments who are members of the high-power committee for achieving the SDGs, were present on the occasion.

Works towards achieving the following SDGs were reviewed at the meeting: food security, sustainable agriculture, inclusive and equitable quality education, lifelong learning opportunities for all, gender equality, empowerment of women, availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, climate change and its impacts, sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, combating desertification, halting and reversing land degradation and biodiversity loss, building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.