Home States Tamil Nadu

Achieve SDGs at the earliest, exhorts CM

Urges secretaries of key departments to make State reach top spot in achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Published: 29th January 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister meeting secretaries of key departments for reviewing progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, at Secretariat on Tuesday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday exhorted secretaries of key departments to work towards taking the State to the top rank in the country in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

“At present, Tamil Nadu stands in third place in achieving SDGs and in the coming year, it should move to the top place. The secretaries of all departments should work towards this objective,” the Chief Minister said, while reviewing the progress made in the initiatives to achieve SDGs, held at the secretariat.   

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, secretaries of key departments who are members of the high-power committee for achieving the SDGs, were present on the occasion. 

Works towards achieving the following SDGs were reviewed at the meeting: food security,  sustainable agriculture, inclusive and equitable quality education, lifelong learning opportunities for all, gender equality, empowerment of women, availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, climate change and its impacts, sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, combating desertification, halting and reversing land degradation and biodiversity loss, building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sustainable Development Goals Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp