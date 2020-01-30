Amid CAA tensions, word 'migration' in Muslim woman's passbook creates row in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

ERODE: With major tension prevailing in many parts of the nation after the implementation of Citizen Amendment Act, a computer error that printed a word 'migration' on a Muslim woman's passbook created much flutter in the district.

Recently Jhanara Beham, a resident of Periyar Nagar opened a savings bank account with the Indian Overseas Bank's Periyar Nagar branch.

After she received the passbook, the word 'migration' printed on two pages left her frowning.

When she inquired the bank staff, they reportedly clarified that migration indicates that she moved in from a different place.

However, when Jhanara's husband, Dr Salim visited and inquired about the same, the bank officials admitted that it was a computer error as the software was being updated.



Many activists of political parties and social organisation contacted the bank after the pages of the passbook went viral on the social media sites.

Since many protests were going on against the CAA and NRC, the bank staff refused to speak on the issue.

However, later the officials clarified that it was a technical error and asked what could they do about the same.